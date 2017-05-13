Readers rave about car help on the Aurora Bridge, rant about motorists dumping garbage.

RAVE To the youngish gentlemen (including a Seattle police officer) who put themselves at risk by pushing my disabled vehicle out of harm’s way on the Aurora Bridge. I didn’t get their names to properly thank them, so I’ll pay it forward.

RANT To the driver and passenger who opened their car doors to dump litter on the street, including what looked like a paper cup full of chewing tobacco residue. Put your garbage in a garage can.