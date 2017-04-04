Readers rave about Final Four games on TV, rant about damage at Carkeek Park.

RAVE To whoever was responsible for getting the NCAA Final Four on channel 7. It’s so good for those of us who can’t justify subscribing to a cable “Sports Package” to be able to watch these great games.

RANT To the person in a truck who drove over a low barrier in Carkeek Park onto a wet, grassy area, seriously damaging the grass. Everyone in the group I was walking with was shocked to see the damage the next morning. A park volunteer was there assessing the damage.