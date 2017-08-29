Readers rave about Seahawks Training Camp, rant about signing up for Seattle Parks & Rec classes

RAVE To the very nice women at the Seahawks Training Camp who let our two grandsons stand in front of her at the fence so they could see, and to Michael Bennett for coming over and signing their footballs! Rave to the Seahawks training camp for an incredible experience, handled so efficiently.

RANT To the miserable experience trying to sign up for Seattle Parks & Recreation classes when registration opens. Their registration website immediately crashes and people are directed to contact a community center or their business line. I called every community center, two said they were too busy to register my child for a class, one told me I had to come in person, another took my phone number and said they’d call me back but never did. I like having classes at public community centers and pools but this experience sealed my decision to sign my family up for the YMCA.