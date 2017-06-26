Readers rave about Greenwood Car Show, rant about speeding cyclists

RAVE To the June 24 Greenwood Car Show and to Greenwood Senior Center for their annual pancake breakfast that day.

RANT To the group of speeding cyclists riding two abreast on the I-90 bridge who didn’t even stop when I crashed into the side of the bridge trying to get out of their way. Some of the cyclists in the back asked if I was OK as they rode past. I have a sprained finger and bruised knee and hip. Ride single file and be considerate of other riders!