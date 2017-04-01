Readers rave about returned cellphone, rant about newscasters’ bare arms.

RAVE To the person who found my cellphone at Green Lake and arranged to have me pick it up at a nearby Starbucks. I appreciate your effort!

RANT To local female newscasters who have to share their bare arms. It’s chilly and raining out and still no sleeves. I realize it’s hot in the studio, and they may also have time to go to the gym. But the guys are wearing suits and sleeves. I’m tired of seeing the bare arms.