Readers rave about help with heavy bags, rant about vehicles in bus-only lane.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the gentleman in the Fred Meyer parking lot who offered to put my two bags of potting soil into my trunk. Such a kind gesture. It only took him a minute and would’ve taken me much longer (and maybe messed up my back). Thank you, sir!

RANT To vehicles driving in bus-only lanes. Be an adult and follow the laws. I just wish I could once witness one of these idiots get pulled over for blowing through an intersection in a lane meant for buses.

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. For more Rant & Rave, see our forums at: forums.seattletimes.com.