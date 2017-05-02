Readers rave about help with heavy bags, rant about vehicles in bus-only lane.

RAVE To the gentleman in the Fred Meyer parking lot who offered to put my two bags of potting soil into my trunk. Such a kind gesture. It only took him a minute and would’ve taken me much longer (and maybe messed up my back). Thank you, sir!

RANT To vehicles driving in bus-only lanes. Be an adult and follow the laws. I just wish I could once witness one of these idiots get pulled over for blowing through an intersection in a lane meant for buses.