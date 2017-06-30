Readers rave about enforcing airport parking, rant about rude kids

RAVE To the airport police officer making people parked in the pickup area move their cars until their passenger arrived. Let’s see that happen more often. I travel through SeaTac airport every few weeks and the “no standing” policy is often not enforced. It’s irritating and could be a security risk when cars are stacked two or three deep in the arrival zone.

RANT To the school children on a fieldstrip who pulled leaves from our neighbor’s hedge, kicked our hedge plants and scattered leaves on our plants and lawn, all in view of chaperones who did nothing to stop it or reprimand the children, and to the school principal who ignored my call and email.