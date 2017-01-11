Readers rave about cafe feeding firefighters, rant about stolen shoes.

RAVE To the cafe on First Avenue that provided a firetruck crew with coffee, eggs and biscuits while they were stationed in their firetruck overnight watching for flare-ups from the Pike Place Market housing fire last week. Fire responders, we appreciate your dedication and service! Cafe owners and employees, we appreciate your generosity! The caring of Seattle residents lives on.

RANT To the man who asked the clerk at the mall shoe store for a second pair of new shoes for his daughter to try on, then left with this daughter wearing the first pair when the clerk was gone.