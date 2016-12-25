Readers rave about Habitat for Humanity, pet rescuers, helpful neighbor, UW Huskies, furnace repair; rant about expired food donations, shoppers who ignore Salvation Army bell ringers.

RAVE To Habitat for Humanity for all their help. I’m a low-income senior citizen and they painted my house in October. Recently I broke a bone in my foot and called them for advice about a ramp for my steps. Unexpectedly they arrived at my house, saying “We’re here to build your ramp.” Thank you and God bless. If anyone is looking for a charity to support, this is a good one. When I get back on my feet I’ll volunteer for them.

RANT To the couple who contribute a full bag of years-old expired food to the charity collection every year at our holiday party. It’s demeaning to food-bank customers and their staff, who have to use their already scarce resources to sort through and dispose of your outdated stuff. Treat others with some respect! Put all that expired food and packaging in your yard waste and recycling.

RAVE For our neighbor, Dino, who ran around our cul-de-sac alerting neighbors that the house next door to ours was on fire. We were out of state and watched in horror at the photos, texted by another neighbor, as flames shot 20 feet above the roof. The firefighters arrived very quickly and controlled the blaze from spreading. We were fortunate that our house was safe.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the UW Huskies for such a wonderful, exciting football season. The pride and passion for the game by the team and the coaching staff is dazzling, to say the least. The talent and the spirit of this young team make them all winners not only in sports but in life as well. I wish them luck in their upcoming bowl game! Rant to UW Athletics Department for raising season-ticket prices again for next year. Shame on their greediness!

RAVE To the furnace-repair person who spent hours outdoors on a cold winter night fixing the furnace to keep my family warm. Hopefully our Christmas cookies and tea brightened his spirit as much as he did ours.

RANT We all have a lot on our minds this time of year, but please wake up when you enter businesses with Salvation Army bell ringers or other holiday collections. A majority of people walk past them as if they’re annoying ghosts. Show some respect; at least smile if you can’t reply to their greeting or donate.

RAVE To the wonderful dog owner sitting outside the bakery reading and petting their rescue dog, a beautiful old black Lab with a missing eye that’s so obviously in love with her rescuer. It warmed our hearts to see the two of them. Hooray for all who rescue pets!