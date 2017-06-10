Readers rave about school bus driver, rant about not posting age of senior rates

RAVE To the Seattle school bus driver who pulled up to his stop with lots of kiddos, saw two oncoming vehicles approaching and waited for us to pass before putting out his stop sign. His thoughtfulness, smile, and wave made my morning.

RANT To businesses and institutions who don’t post what ages qualify for their senior rates. I’ve found the range can vary from 55 to 67; please let us know. Thanks!