Readers rave about ferry worker, rant about bicyclists

RAVE To Charlie, a ferry worker who immediately came to my assistance when my battery died. He got my car going in seconds and was so friendly and helpful. Thanks from me and my car full of girls heading to a party. And rave to all the cars behind me who patiently waited and didn’t get mad at me!

RANT To bicyclists who rapidly transition from the street to the sidewalk to take advantage of a green crossing sign. It’s careless and hazardous to motorists making right turns and, potentially, to yourselves. Stay on the road or bike lane and obey the traffic lights!