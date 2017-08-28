Rave for friendly person, rant for Edmonds City Council meeting rudeness

RAVE To Kate, a lovely woman who made a point of stopping, introducing herself and shaking our hands as we passed each other while walking. In a day and age where people pass with eyes glued to their phones or simply looking away, Kate made our day and we continue to think of her and her simple act of kindness.

RANT To some of the August 15 Edmonds City Council Meeting attendees who disrespectfully refused to quit clapping and cheering following various speakers, even after the mayor asked several times for this behavior to stop. Rave to our mayor and city council for doing the work and attending many long, and in my opinion, boring meetings to keep our beautiful city running smoothly.