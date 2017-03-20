Readers thankful for free lunch, unhappy about rudeness
RAVE To the kind gentleman sitting in the restaurant booth behind me who paid for my lunch before he left. What a pleasant surprise. Thank you, sir; you made an old lady’s day special.
RANT To the person answering the phone at a local organization who was rude and hung up on me when I was trying to ask a question. Learn some phone manners.
