By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the kind gentleman sitting in the restaurant booth behind me who paid for my lunch before he left. What a pleasant surprise. Thank you, sir; you made an old lady’s day special.

RANT To the person answering the phone at a local organization who was rude and hung up on me when I was trying to ask a question. Learn some phone manners.

