Readers thank helpful Xfinity staff, complain about fragrances and pot smoking

RAVE To the courteous, helpful Xfinity Arena staff at last week’s graduation ceremonies for Lake Stevens High School. I suffer from COPD and use a walker, and the staff, especially the ushers, went out of their way to watch over me and help me whenever they could. They made the evening most enjoyable.

RANT People who wear fragrances or smoke pot while walking down the street should be aware there are people with asthma or chemical sensitivity who react adversely to these smells and can have trouble breathing due to these irritants.