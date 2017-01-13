Readers rave about donation for school food, rant about cable going out before Seahawks game

RAVE To the man who saw me buying six cases of ramen noodle cups at Fred Meyer and joked with me that I must like them a lot. I said no, they were for a food pantry at a high school that gives them to students who are hungry. He said he knew what it was like to be hungry, opened his wallet, and gave me $10. Thank you, Scott!

RANT For the cable conglomerate that managed to disconnect our service right before the Seahawks playoff game last weekend. Rest assured they’ll be up and running in time to insist that we pay our next bill in a timely fashion, giving an ironic twist to “on demand.”