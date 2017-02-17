Readers rave about subduing raving man, rant about giving food-bank bread to the birds.

RAVE For the three men, risking their own safety, who subdued an out-of-control man yelling obscenities and running up and down in front of a very crowded bakery. Someone called 911 and the police were there quickly. Bravo to all concerned.

RANT To the person who went to the food bank last week, then threw loaves of bread on the ground for the birds. The food at the food bank is for people in need. There are plenty of bird feeders in the neighborhood. I hope those who run the food bank saw you and don’t let you back in.