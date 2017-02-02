Readers rave about free sewing-machine repair, rant about people without passes parking at Discovery Park beach.

RAVE To the helpful woman at the repair shop where I took my sewing machine when it stopped working. I expected a large repair bill, and after checking it, the woman considered sending it for repairs costing $175. Checking further, she instead found the problem and was able to fix it immediately. She oiled it, checked all the settings, gave me instructions, then insisted on carrying the machine out to my car. All at no charge! What an example of excellent customer service!

RANT We stopped and got a temporary sticker to use parking at the beach at Discovery Park since I’m using a crutch after knee-replacement surgery. We had to wait for a parking spot and saw only two other handicap-identified cars while most were not, including many people with dogs despite the signs that dogs aren’t allowed on the beach. Access to that road and parking is for handicapped only. Please think of the people who truly can’t access places, rather than because you don’t want to walk that far. You have a choice; many do not.