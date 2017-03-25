Readers rave about firefighters’ help, rant about litter.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the firefighters on Engine 39 for stopping and helping me to my feet after I slipped and fell on a wet, muddy driveway as they were passing by. Bless you.

RANT Trash around the homeless camps is a big issue and a problem, but I’ve also been noticing more and more litter in the streets and on sidewalks. Come on, folks, pick up litter when you see it.

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. For more Rant & Rave, see our forums at: forums.seattletimes.com.