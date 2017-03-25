Readers rave about firefighters’ help, rant about litter.

RAVE To the firefighters on Engine 39 for stopping and helping me to my feet after I slipped and fell on a wet, muddy driveway as they were passing by. Bless you.

RANT Trash around the homeless camps is a big issue and a problem, but I’ve also been noticing more and more litter in the streets and on sidewalks. Come on, folks, pick up litter when you see it.