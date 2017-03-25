Readers rave about firefighters’ help, rant about litter.
RAVE To the firefighters on Engine 39 for stopping and helping me to my feet after I slipped and fell on a wet, muddy driveway as they were passing by. Bless you.
RANT Trash around the homeless camps is a big issue and a problem, but I’ve also been noticing more and more litter in the streets and on sidewalks. Come on, folks, pick up litter when you see it.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.