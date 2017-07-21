Readers rave about preventing parking lot accident, rant about rude shopper

RAVE To the shopper who loudly yelled “stop!” and jumped out to prevent a driver who was backing out of her space too quickly from hitting me. The driver was oblivious, so this helpful person prevented an accident. Thank you!

RANT To the young man in the grocery store aisle who said “You could have moved your cart!” as he whizzed past me and my cart while I was picking out fruit in a narrow aisle. You could show a little kindness toward someone who’s about 40 years older than you and a little slower. I hope he doesn’t treat the older women in his family the way he treated me.