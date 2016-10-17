Readers rave about ride from helpful fellow commuter, rant about unhelpful cellphone store clerk

RAVE To the young woman on the Sounder train who offered to drive me back to Mukilteo from Everett to catch the next ferry after I’d missed my station stop because I was so engrossed in a good book. It was such a generous offer and made my day, especially since it was my husband’s birthday and he was making a special dinner.

RANT To the cellphone store clerk who told me it wasn’t his job to answer my questions or provide customer service when I brought my recently purchased iPhone in with a few concerns. He suggested I go home and watch a YouTube video.