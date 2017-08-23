Readers rave about sharing eclipse viewing; others rant about “overhyped” eclipse.

RAVE To the young boy in Seattle who, while I was walking my dog during the eclipse, ran up to me, held out his viewing glasses and said “Do you want to see the eclipse?!” It was a few seconds I’ll never forget, as much for the pure, unselfish kindness as anything else.

RANT To news media who overhyped the solar eclipse and then exclaimed how awesome it was. In the Seattle area, it was much ado about nothing.