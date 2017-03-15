Readers rave about returned wallet; rant to eating speeder.

RAVE to the unknown, honest person who found my wallet in a Bainbridge parking lot during the Chilly Hilly bike ride. I didn’t notice it was missing until the following morning and after a few frantic phone calls, discovered it was being held at the grocery store. Also, my gratitude to the ferry worker who sold me a reduced-fare ticket so I could board the ferry with the little cash I had on hand. What could have been a nightmare of replacing cards turned into a rather pleasant evening on the ferry!

RANT To the man speeding 72 mph in the HOV lane while eating what looked like pasta from a bowl with a fork: Your disregard for the woman and two young children in the car is appalling. You should not be driving!