Readers rave about lost purse turned it, rant about eating at the store salad bar

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the honest person who found my purse I’d left in a shopping cart in the Fred Meyer parking lot turned it in to customer service. When I got home and discovered it missing I was devastated, then overjoyed when I got back to the store and found it was turned in. Thank you from the bottom of my 79-year-old heart!

RANT To the woman at the grocery store deli food self-service bar who was filling her to-go container with food and eating out of the container with her fingers before paying. If you want a sample, ask a staff member. And use a utensil instead of your fingers to eat.

