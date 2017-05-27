Readers rave about lost purse turned it, rant about eating at the store salad bar

RAVE To the honest person who found my purse I’d left in a shopping cart in the Fred Meyer parking lot turned it in to customer service. When I got home and discovered it missing I was devastated, then overjoyed when I got back to the store and found it was turned in. Thank you from the bottom of my 79-year-old heart!

RANT To the woman at the grocery store deli food self-service bar who was filling her to-go container with food and eating out of the container with her fingers before paying. If you want a sample, ask a staff member. And use a utensil instead of your fingers to eat.