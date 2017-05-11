Readers rave about help in elevator, rant about teacher saying North Korea will bomb us.

RAVE To Pat, the cheerful Port of Seattle employee who showed up just when I needed him to free me and my two dogs when we were trapped in an elevator. My hero!

RANT For the middle-school history teacher who told his students that North Korea was going to send a missile to Seattle and kill us all, terrifying many students. But, he added: Don’t worry; you won’t feel a thing!