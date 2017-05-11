Readers rave about help in elevator, rant about teacher saying North Korea will bomb us.

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To Pat, the cheerful Port of Seattle employee who showed up just when I needed him to free me and my two dogs when we were trapped in an elevator. My hero!

RANT For the middle-school history teacher who told his students that North Korea was going to send a missile to Seattle and kill us all, terrifying many students. But, he added: Don’t worry; you won’t feel a thing!

