Readers rave about found debit card, rant about drivers yelling at pedestrians.

RAVE To the person who found my debit card on the street after it had fallen out of my pocket while I was on a walk and called my bank to report it, so they could put a stop on it immediately. A small but very considerate gesture by a fellow citizen.

RANT Twice in the past week, while crossing Seattle streets at unmarked intersections, I’ve been flipped off, honked at and yelled at by drivers to “cross at a crosswalk!” These drivers need to get a clue; pedestrians are allowed to cross at any intersection, marked or unmarked, as long as they obey traffic lights and don’t step in front of oncoming cars. Drivers, please politely stop for pedestrians in the roadway!