Readers rave about young men giving up their seats, rant about kids walking on frozen lake.

RAVE To the two young men who gave up their seats at the coffee shop to this old man (age 88), even though they hadn’t finished their lunch, to “show respect.” They also showed generosity and kindness.

RANT To the mom who stood watching her young son and daughter walk two feet out on the ice at Green Lake. We told her how dangerous it was and she just smiled. Stay safe. Don’t walk on the ice!