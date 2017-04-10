Readers rave about less 520 noise, rant about tailgaters.

RAVE For whoever is responsible for fixing the noise on the 520 bridge caused by vehicles crossing the expansion joints. Now we can spend time outside without being tortured.

RANT To tailgaters who drive so close to the car in front of you that you’re constantly braking, causing everyone behind you to brake, slowing an entire section of freeway. Grow up, please.