Readers happy Seattle City Light fixed bright streetlight, unhappy with snide remark at Luke’s Diner pop-up coffee shop

RAVE For Seattle City Light for being so helpful when our bright new streetlight was shining right into our bedroom window, making it difficult to sleep. The person who took our call was friendly and made arrangements to get it fixed, which only took a couple of days. We’re now sleeping much better, thanks to the folks at City Light!

RANT To the young woman in line at the Luke’s Diner pop-up coffee shop who told me to “use my eyes” when I asked where some promotional materials were located. Yes, they weren’t far from me, but I have a degenerative eye condition that affects my sight. Her comment was unnecessarily snide even if I had 20/20 vision.