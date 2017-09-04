Readers rave about Hurricane Harvey donation at Safeway, rant about unsportsmanlike Sounders fans

RAVE To Safeway stores for setting up an easy way to donate to Hurricane Harvey relief at check-out. One cashier at the large, busy Safeway in West Seattle told me everyone who came through her line was donating.

RANT To CenturyLink and the Sounders for not being kid-friendly. We went to the game against the Timbers with young children and the people in the ECS section were flipping players off and chanting the F word during many of their songs. Very unsportsmanlike conduct. We left at halftime.