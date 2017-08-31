Readers rave about water for dogs at coffee shop, rant about non-customers

RAVE To kind baristas who leave a bowl of water outside their coffee shop for dogs on hot days.

RANT To coffee shops for allowing disruptive non-customers to hang out for hours using the Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, bathrooms, etc. It’s a disservice to the paying customers using the same space. I’m told people are supposed to make a purchase but no one seems to care.