Readers rave about proper butt disposal, rant about dogs as home security

RAVE To the young man waiting for the bus who crushed his cigarette and put it in the waste receptacle instead of tossing it on the sidewalk as others had done. He didn’t know anyone was watching.

RANT To the consumer columnist for recommending that, for home security, one should (among other suggestions) “get a dog.” Dogs are a lifelong commitment, a friend, not a tool. Humane shelters are filled with “guard dogs” that either did their job too well, or not well enough.