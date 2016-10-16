Readers rave about thrift-store donation, jumping into Lake Washington to save a dog, help after accidents, returned FitBit; rant about careless bicyclist, kids running wild, coffeehouse mess, ignoring “no soliciting” sign.

RAVE To the public-spirited woman who donated her just-dry-cleaned wool coat and numerous nice blouses to a thrift store. I’ve had a hard time getting back into the job market but for less than $25, I’m all set now with these wonderful clothes. If not for her I’d look very shabby indeed on job interviews. Thank you.

RANT To the young woman speeding her bike on the sidewalk behind me as I was walking who hit my hand hard with her handlebar. She gave a perfunctory, fake apology like she’d done it to get me out of her way, rather than using a bell or her voice to say she was behind me. She bolted without giving her name, leaving me stuck with a big medical bill for my broken hand.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the young lady who stopped to help me after a terrible accident on I-5. She called the police, told the policeman she was a witness and was a great support! Rant to all the other drivers who didn’t even bother to slow down but kept going at full speed, driving close to where I’d pulled off the road.

RANT To the two moms who spent two hours on their phones at a bookstore commons, while their five kids, preschool to early teen, ran around playing loudly with toys for sale in the bookstore. It was the worst parenting in public I’ve seen, and as a teacher, I’ve seen a lot. Rant that no store personnel dealt with them either.

RAVE To the person who turned in my Fitbit that I’d inadvertently left in the Tukwila Community Center women’s locker room. What a relief to have it back so I can continue tracking my activity levels!

RANT To the 14 attendees at a meeting at a coffeehouse who pushed four tables together, then demonstrated their ignorance of coffeehouse etiquette by leaving a big mess for the baristas to clean up.

RAVE To the man who stopped when my son and his girlfriend crashed their scooter on a rainy night. He called 911 and shielded them with his car until the ambulance came. Both are out of the hospital and recovering, but where would they be without this good Samaritan?

RANT To residential solicitors who don’t respect the “No Soliciting” sign next to my front door. What part of “No Soliciting” don’t you understand?

RAVE To to the selfless couple that jumped into the water fully clothed to save my dog when his collar stuck on a branch and he was struggling in the water at Marymoor Park. People like these make this world a happy place! Thank you!