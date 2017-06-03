Readers rave about flags, rant about not voting

RAVE To all who display and fly the American flag. Rant to all those who display and fly the American flag but fail to replace faded stickers on their car or flags that are faded and torn.

RANT For the estimated 20 million eligible voters in the U.S. who couldn’t muster the motivation to put down their cellphones or TV remotes long enough to cast a ballot. If you’re not satisfied with the way things are going, how can you complain?