Readers rave about MV Chimacum open house, rant about smelly people on public transportation

RAVE To Washington State Ferries staff, vendors and others for a delightfully informative open house on the MV Chimacum on June 22. It was a special treat on a beautiful day, showcasing Bremerton’s waterfront and the lovely vessel. The tour of the wheelhouse was terrific, and the food and beverage samples were great!

RANT To people who use public transportation but don’t shower or wash their clothes frequently enough. In the past week I sat near people on four separate occasions who smelled horrible. I’m not looking forward to the hotter weather.