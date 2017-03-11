Readers rave about returned purse, rant about excessive truck lights

RAVE To the kind person at Crossroads Mall who turned my purse in to security after I carelessly left it on a chair, saving me endless stress. I’m so lucky a good person came along. I’ll pay it forward and teach my kids to be a good citizen like you.

RANT To truck owners who deck their rigs with excessive aftermarket LED lights that serve no purpose other than to blind oncoming drivers. Recently an oncoming pickup with a grille completely replaced with bright LED light bars caused so much distraction that I nearly drove off the rural road he was light-polluting.