Readers rave about checking parking permits, rant about potholes.

RAVE For the very personable Seattle Police Parking Enforcement officer at Costco checking validity of disabled-parking placards. This is a good step in stopping illegal use by healthy drivers who reduce the availability of much needed spaces for those actually in need.

RANT For Seattleā€™s crumbling roads and large potholes. Visitors and new immigrants from Syria and Beirut can feel right at home on roads that look like a war zone.