Readers rave about checking parking permits, rant about potholes.

RAVE For the very personable Seattle Police Parking Enforcement officer at Costco checking validity of disabled-parking placards. This is a good step in stopping illegal use by healthy drivers who reduce the availability of much needed spaces for those actually in need.

RANT For Seattle’s crumbling roads and large potholes. Visitors and new immigrants from Syria and Beirut can feel right at home on roads that look like a war zone.