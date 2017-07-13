Readers rave about help with disabled car, rant about no marking for crosswalks or bus stops

RAVE To the three City of Bellevue utility workers who stopped to help push our disabled car out of the road. They were a bright spot in an otherwise awful day.

RANT To the city planners who seem to have plenty of paint to mark bike lanes all over town, but no paint for crosswalks or parking zones or bus stops, where paint is badly needed for safety reasons.