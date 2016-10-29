Readers rave about Washington State Ferries customer service, rant about radio football announcers

RAVE To the hardworking, helpful staff at Washington State Ferries. My ferry pass was stolen and when I emailed WSF customer service to notify them, I not only received a prompt email reply, but a personal phone call from Elizabeth, who was extremely courteous and immediately sent me a replacement pass. I’ve had such good service from WSF staff for many years. Thanks to all of them.

RANT To football announcers on the radio who fail to give the score often. We don’t have the advantage of a huge scoreboard or a TV monitor and might be in and out of the car; take a tip from baseball announcers by giving time and score often. On a recent NFL broadcast, I went 12 minutes with no idea of the score, even though possession changed hands twice!