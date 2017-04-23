Readers rave about friendly drivers’ waves, toddler gyms, kind truck driver, natural vet, help after airport fall; rant about littering hikers, unleashed dog, feral cat, bad drivers, flipping off yard sign.

RAVE To drivers who give a kindly thank-you wave when someone courteously lets them in traffic. It’s not required, but recommended to brighten someone’s day. Pass it on! Drive courteously, Seattle!

RANT To hikers who litter our beautiful trails with empty water bottles, food wrappers and other garbage. No, it’s not OK to leave your “food waste”; orange peels take six months to biodegrade. If carrying your trash out is too difficult for you, stay in the gym or at home.

RAVE To whoever thought of putting toddler gyms at Seattle Community Centers, a wonderful asset used by so many families.

RANT To the young man letting his unleashed, crazed dog race repeatedly through a crowd of people on an Arboretum path. He was down the trail whistling, which the dog ignored as it continued speeding back and forth, with people having to get out of the way to avoid being knocked down.

RAVE To the kind yard-waste collection driver who noticed our toddler grandson’s intense interest in his truck lifting and dumping our can, and stopped after finishing his work to give our thrilled grandson garbage-truck stickers.

RANT To the many drivers who don’t understand the concepts of how to yield, how to merge and how to signal.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to my veterinarian who uses natural care to treat the causes of my pet’s illness, and educates me in the process. Rant to the many vets that don’t, causing needless expense and prolonging the animal’s illness.

RANT To the semi-feral stray cat that I wish I could get inside my house. He uses a doggy door for access to my garage. P.S. There’s a special place in hell for people who abandon/mistreat animals.

RAVE To the Sea-Tac Airport paramedics and other employees who helped my elderly husband when he fell on the escalator and was injured and unable to get up. I’m sorry we didn’t get their names; they took such good care of him that we were able to continue on to our flight to Amsterdam.

RANT To the woman walking her dog who felt the need to flip off our yard sign stating our belief in human rights, women’s rights and religious freedom. I wonder if she’d have felt so brave if we were in our yard rather than watching from our window. She’s entitled to freedom of speech and her political views; this is America, Land of the Free. We’d like to remind her of the last two sentences of our yard sign, maybe she missed them: “Love is Love” and “Kindness is Everything.”