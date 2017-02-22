Readers rave about doc not recommending surgery, rant about ticket without warning.

RAVE To my orthopedic surgeon, who said surgery wasn’t necessary to repair my broken foot, even though the ER said it was. Considering recent news about hospitals and doctors focusing on the bottom line to the detriment of patients, I’m thankful for my surgeon’s honesty and integrity.

RANT To the police officer who wrote me a $53 ticket for parking in a Commercial Loading Zone while I sat in my car for five minutes waiting for my husband to retrieve two heavy boxes from his downtown office on a Saturday, with few cars on the street and no commercial vehicles in sight. I asked the officer why he simply hadn’t knocked on my window and asked me to move. He handed me the ticket and told me I could request a hearing if I didn’t want to pay. I wish he’d have been more considerate. A little bit of that can go a long way with the public.