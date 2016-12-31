Readers rave about courteous, crowded Costco, rant about car damaged

RAVE To Costco, for anticipating the bumper to bumper carts and incredibly long checkout lines on Dec. 23, having employees with hand scanners in the lines ringing up our items so when we reached the cashier we were ready to pay and be on our way. Also, rave to the shoppers who were courteous and patient as we maneuvered through the aisles. It was like the worst traffic on I-5 but without the frustration and stress.

RANT To the driver who hit my car in a parking lot, causing $6,000 damage and provided me with contact info and insurance card but who actually has no insurance and doesn’t return my attempts to contact him. I have witnesses, his driver’s license number, address, pictures, etc., but my insurance company seems more concerned with his rights than mine. Plus the city we live in said that since the incident happened in a private (strip mall) parking lot, they have no jurisdiction. So much for my merry Christmas.