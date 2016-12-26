Readers rave about Arboretum Christmas cheer, rant about clerk following them at hardware store

RAVE I was walking near the Arboretum on a gloomy, dreary day that, unfortunately, matched my mood. Then a tandem bicycle appeared pulling a cart with a lit Christmas tree decorated with a flashing bright red star on the tree top. I couldn’t help smiling and the dreary day and mood instantly became sunny. Thank you for creating joy!

RANT To the clerk at my neighborhood hardware store where I’ve shopped regularly for 39 years, who follows me around, pretending she’s doing something (which she isn’t), making me very uncomfortable. This has happened before with the same person. It’s creepy. I don’t shop there as often as I used to.