Readers suggest Christmas cards to the president, complain about “vigilante” neighbors

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE For whoever thought of encouraging people to send a Christmas card to the Obamas. What a great way to say thanks to Barack and Michelle Obama for their many contributions to this country.

RANT To my neighbors who’ve decided to become vigilantes and “protect” me by gating our formerly friendly community. Please let the police do their job!

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. For more Rant & Rave, see our forums at: forums.seattletimes.com.