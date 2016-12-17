Readers suggest Christmas cards to the president, complain about “vigilante” neighbors
RAVE For whoever thought of encouraging people to send a Christmas card to the Obamas. What a great way to say thanks to Barack and Michelle Obama for their many contributions to this country.
RANT To my neighbors who’ve decided to become vigilantes and “protect” me by gating our formerly friendly community. Please let the police do their job!
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.