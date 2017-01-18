Readers rave about help parking, rant about chirpy newscasters.

RAVE To the very kind young woman who saw me struggling to parallel park my car in a very tight space in the U District and asked if I’d like it if she parked my car for me. Of course I said yes. She parked it and did a great job! I wish her all good blessings for this new year and always.

RANT To newscasters who report someone’s murder or untimely death in the same upbeat, chirpy voice they use to talk about the weather or some community event. Please show proper respect for the dead, even if you don’t feel it personally.