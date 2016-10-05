Readers thankful for cheers for fledgling marching band, complain about dogs bothering runner.

RAVE To the kind watchers of the Salmon Days Parade Saturday who clapped after each song our marching band played, some even yelling encouragement. We may not have been the most respected, or most talented, or most well-known marching band in the parade, and their words of encouragement really made a difference to us. Small acts of kindness can have a huge effect, especially to an unsure, fledgling marching band.

RANT To all the dog owners who let their dogs get in my space when I’m running with my dog. My dog is leashed because laws require it. I’ve also trained my dog not to run up, jump up or get in people’s way. I don’t think it’s cute when others’ dogs run up to us. Please put your dog on a leash.