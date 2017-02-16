Readers rave about courtesy by everyday heroes, rant about lack of sidewalks in Northeast Seattle

RAVE Happy Valentine’s Day rave to the everyday heroes who make life cheerful and pleasant by exhibiting common courtesy while driving, waiting in lines, passing others on sidewalks, riding the bus, and all the many ways strangers encounter each other throughout the day. Thank you!

RANT To whoever decides what neighborhoods have sidewalks. Here in Northeast Seattle we must risk our lives every day walking in the street to get to the nearest bus stop, which is along a major arterial that also has no sidewalks.