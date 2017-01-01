Readers rave about welcome for Vietnam vet, people who work on holidays, journalists, lighted cranes; rant about teacher’s stolen purse, Post Office nonautomatic doors, defective donated toy.

RAVE After returning our rental car, my husband and I went to catch the shuttle to SeaTac airport. When we got to the shuttle, the driver took our bags and asked us to wait while he lowered the ramp and put down a piece of red cloth, explaining it’s how he welcomes veterans onto his bus. He’d noticed my husband’s Vietnam veteran hat. The driver invited everyone on the bus to welcome the Vietnam vet and the applause was loud and long. As we left the bus several passengers patted my husband on the back, shook his hand, and thanked him for his service. This driver created a moment of community for everyone on the bus and a moment of honor for my husband, who served 22 years in the Air Force and was stunned by this experience.

RANT To the despicable couple who stole my purse while I was having a nice coffee date on Christmas Eve at the Starbucks #PopUpCheerParty. I’m a preschool teacher and I hope the thieves enjoy the greeting cards and gift cards the kids and families got me for Christmas. There’s a special place people like you can go. You’re mean Grinches.

RAVE AND RANT Huge rave for all the people who work during the holiday season, especially when the weather is bad. Rant to managers who never work on holidays or acknowledge those on their staff who do. When did “leadership” become entitlement?

RANT To all U.S. Post Offices that don’t have automatic doors. I’m a disabled veteran confined to a wheelchair, and I’m advocating for all veterans and all people subjected to doors that are difficult to open while carrying packages, etc. It’s a disgrace to the Postal Service to not have access for all.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to all the journalists and reporters who try to keep us informed about our nation and the world. We can’t have a democracy without informed citizens. Rant to those who don’t bother to learn the facts.

RANT To the Grinch who donated a “new” remote control car for a local gift giveaway. My son was so excited, with a grin from ear-to-ear when he unwrapped this present. When we opened the box we discovered the car was missing some tires. Nine-year-olds don’t fully understand finances and that a new remote control car is out of my budget. Due to the missing pieces, I had to explain to my son again about how poor we are. Poor children and parents have feelings too!

RAVE To crane companies for lighting up the Seattle sky with holiday lights, sharing cheer. They make downtown an art gallery of sculpture in glowing colors.