Readers rave about anonymous lunch treat, rant about burned-out headlights

RAVE At lunch out with my neighbor and her sister, both in their 90s, our waitress informed us that someone had paid for our lunch. It was done anonymously so we were unable to thank this kind person. The two women recently moved here from out of state, what a great impression of Seattle this gave them. We’ll pay it forward.

RANT Check your vehicle’s headlights occasionally, people! It’s absurd how many cars and trucks are driving with only one functioning headlight. The drivers probably don’t have any idea there’s a headlight out. Also, if you replace one, replace both so you don’t have one dim and one blindingly bright headlight.