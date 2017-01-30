Readers rave about returned backpack at the hospital, rant about cyclist in the dark dressed all in black

RAVE To the person who turned in my pink backpack at Swedish Hospital. I’d left it behind after two sleepless nights with my mother, who’d had a stroke. This kindness and honesty made my day. Thank you!

RANT To the moronic cyclist riding along in Fremont at 8 p.m. dressed in all black without any lights or reflectors on their bike. As I gingerly went around you, I also noticed you weren’t wearing a helmet. It was dark and raining; do you have a death wish?