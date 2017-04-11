Readers rave about ride to Vancouver, rant about snacks for teammates’ siblings.
RAVE To the three charming clay artists who so kindly gave me a ride to Vancouver, WA, when our Amtrak train was canceled due to landslides. They were quintessential Seattleites, making me, a complete stranger, feel welcome with their easy openness. A disaster turned into a quick jaunt with laughter, and I arrived on time to care for my 97- year-old mother.
RANT When it’s my turn to provide snacks for my kid’s baseball team, it’s not my responsibility to feed team players’ siblings. As their parent, please provide a snack for the sibling (your kid). The reality of some people’s budgets is that I need to buy a gallon of milk for my kids at home, not spend my money on an extra package of snacks to accommodate teammates’ siblings.
